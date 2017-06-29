LeBron James Plans To Produce A NBA Documentary For Showtime

LeBron James is taking his talents to premium cable. According to the Associated Press, the three-time NBA champion will create a documentary that’s centered on the league and the players who continue to shape the NBA’s cultural impact.

READ: Rihanna Reacts To LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Finals Loss

Set for debut in 2018, the program will be divided into three parts and take its directing cues from Gotham Chopra. Maverick Carter, James’ right-hand business partner, shared his elation behind the news and teaming up with the documentarian.

“We developed the idea for these films because of the incredible, generational impact some of the NBA’s most successful players have had on every aspect of American culture,” he said. “Gotham is the perfect filmmaker to bring these stories to life, and Showtime is the right platform to showcase how they were able to transcend the game and shape the culture in an unprecedented way.”

READ: ‘FS1’s Jason Whitlock Believes “LeBron’s Wealth Shields Him From The Impact Of Racism”

Details are still forthcoming.