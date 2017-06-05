On Friday (June 2), a father attempted to drown his three-month-old twin infants, while holding his alienated wife at knife point. The father identified as Leland Foster, 27, lived about 130 miles of Ada, Oklahoma where the children live with their mother.

According to Lisa Bratcher, a spokeswoman for Ada police, Foster showed up at the residence his wife, Michelle Forrells, where she was staying with their twins. While attempting to drown the newborns, a 12-year-old girl, identified as the granddaughter of the permanent residents, ran for help.

Cash Freeman, a neighbor to the residence, entered with his revolver and shot Foster two times in the back, killing the father.

Investigators are reviewing whether Freeman should face charges for the shooting death of Leland Foster.

According to another neighbor, Summer Pierce, Freeman did exactly what he was supposed to do.

“I think he did the right thing, because who knows what would happen?” Pierce began. “Who know what would have happened to the babies if he hadn’t intervened? They might not have made it.”

As Pierce details the event as “awful,” the Ada police told NBC News that the twins were “doing great’ on Sunday after being released from the hospital.

