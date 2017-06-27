After her turn as host of the 2017 BET Awards, Leslie Jones took to Twitter to say that she enjoyed her time as the night’s purveyor of energy.

However, she also said in her tweet that she had a less-than-stellar stay at Los Angeles’ Ritz-Carlton Hotel for personal reasons.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards,” she wrote. “…But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” Jones did not offer up what may have happened at the hotel to have prompted her tweet.

In an effort to rectify the situation, a representative from the swanky hotel tweeted at the SNL star, writing “We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all,” and offering the star to DM them so that they can solve the issue.

This wouldn’t be the first time this year that a black celebrity has called out a high-caliber venue for possible racism. Drake took to Instagram in April to accuse the The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif. of racial profiling.