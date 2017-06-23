Leslie Jones, comedian and host of the 2017 BET Awards, announced Friday morning (June 23) that her unrequited love affair with Bruno Mars is about to hit a new level. The 24K Magic singer will open the award show with a performance.

I told y’all we would start our wonderful life together, that’s why @BrunoMars and I are opening up the 2017 #BETAwards @BETAwards — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 23, 2017

Aside from his future show-stopping set, Mars is nominated for five awards, including Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Coca-Cola Viewers Choice Award, Video Director of the Year for “That’s What I Like,” Video of the Year for “24K Magic” and Album of the Year for 24K Magic.

Bruno might’ve given fans a glimpse of what’s to come from his performance. Just before the 33rd anniversary of Prince’s Purple Rain, the singer released a footage of his rehearsal from this year’s Grammys. “33 years ago this Sunday, Prince and his band, The Revolution, released ‘Purple Rain,’ one of the most important albums of all time,” reads the YouTube description. “To celebrate the anniversary weekend, here’s a behind the scenes look of us rehearsing for the tribute we did at the 59th Grammy Awards.”

READ Mariah Carey-Bruno Mars Mashups Are Taking Over The Internet

Check out the lavish “24K Magic” music video above and his uniquely imagined “That’s What I Like” video below.

The 2017 BET Awards will air Sunday June 25 at 8/7c.