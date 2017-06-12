From the looks of it, it seems LeVar Burton was basically handed the modern-day “to the back of the bus” treatment in his experience with American Airlines on Sunday evening (June 11).

The former Reading Rainbow host went on a storm of tweets expressing his contempt with the airline.

The first incident involved American Airlines forcing the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor to move down to business class after he purchased two first class tickets. Apparently, the 60-year-old thespian wasn’t here for the disrespect he was being served.

.@AmericanAir after paying for two 1st Class seats and being unceremoniously, bumped back to Business, I’m in NO MOOD for disrespect! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 12, 2017

Then, the Roots actor-producer detailed an exchange between himself and one of the flight attendants on board Flight #2225. Burton requested a blanket to warm him up on his trip from Chicago O’Hare to Los Angeles. Instead of fulfilling his customary inquiry, the flight attendant responded, “Put on a sweater, honey.” Clearly, the Ali co-star didn’t seem to care to find any humor in the flight attendant’s comments, if there was any.

To the flight attendant on @AmericanAir Flight #2225, who when asked for a blanket, said “Put on a sweater, Honey.” Not funny or helpful! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 11, 2017

Yes, I’m referring to you,flight attendant, manning the boarding door on @AmericanAir #2225! Your attitude leaves MUCH to be desired! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 11, 2017

The airline company caught wind of the actor’s mentions and told him to “meet us in [the] DMs” so they could resolve yesterday’s controversy. Wonder if the producer was in the mood for a resolution.

@levarburton Can you please meet us in DMs with your record locator, LeVar? We’d like to look into this further. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 11, 2017

