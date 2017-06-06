After helping Halsey get her mouthy message out to the world, Quavo strikes again with another pop darling, Liam Payne. For the singer’s “Strip That Down” video, the Migos star backs Liam up as he breaks a sweat on the dance-floor during a Friday night soiree.

The “Strip That Down” video is like a Disney version of what happens when Quavo takes a new friend to Follies in Atlanta for the first time. Rest assure that there was no Molly or Percocet involved in the shooting of this music video.

