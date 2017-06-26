Lil Kim might have had a grand time at the BET Awards, but it looks like the fun weekend came to an abrupt end after her run in with Los Angeles police. The LAPD is reportedly eyeing the Brooklyn rapper after her crew allegedly robbed a property manager over a party house, TMZ reports.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Lil Kim and her posse rented a home in the LA area for the BET weekend. After arriving at the venue early Sunday morning (June 25), Kim and her team decided that it did not meet their standards and reportedly demanded a refund. Neither the home owner nor the property manager obliged with their demands, which reportedly triggered an argument. The cops were reportedly called to the scene, but eventually turned away, ruling the the situation a “civil matter.”

Kim and crew reportedly exited the property a couple of hours later, but a group of people allegedly returned to the home in ski masks and weapons and took a check and cash, according to TMZ. While the masked assailants have not been directly connected to the rapper, authorities say they stole $20K, which was reportedly the exact amount that Lil Kim forked over for the deposit on the home.

Lil Kim has not issued a formal statement regarding the matter, but the LAPD has reportedly launched a full investigation into the matter.