Recently, Lil Uzi Vert made an appearance on Beat 1’s ‘OTHERtone’ podcast with Pharrell and Scott Vener. In addition to discussing his latest work with Skateboard P, the Philly rapper talked about Marilyn Mansion’s influence on his music — as well as Mobb Deep’s Prodigy.

During the interview, the “XO Tour Llif3″ rapper remembers getting disciplined to Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II.” In all seriousness, he got really got his butt whipped to the Queensbridge duo’s most known track. “I got a beating to that song before, I can remember that,” admitted Uzi.

READ: Let’s Ask Ourselves, Is Mumble Rap Really A Thing?

Uzi added that he thinks it’s impossible for one to not be familiar with the Mobb Deep classic. Also in the clip, Uzi provided a few dim details on his Luv Is Rage II project.

“Well, it’s either zero or a hundred. So I’ll say zero until it’s all the way done. It’ll get there,” says Vert about LIR II.

READ: Do You, Boo Boo: 8 Times Lil Uzi Vert Expressed Himself Through Fashion

READ: Lil Uzi Vert’s No-Show For His ‘Soundset Festival’ Set Left Fans Livid