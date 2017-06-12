Just when we thought it was over. Birdman and Lil Wayne seem to be back at it again with the shots – or perhaps, it’s just Lil Wayne.

In a video posted to social media, Wayne is documented on stage at what appears to be Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, chanting, “Birdman, suck my d***.” Wayne was performing at the alleged Las Vegas club on Saturday evening (June 10).

To #Birdman, Love #LilWayne

There’s no telling if the Cash Money executive did something new to get on Weezy’s bad side, or if Wayne felt like addressing previously-publicized issues just because. Either way, this may come as a surprise to some. Back in May, the hip-hop world came to the assumption that the former mentoring duo had resolved their differences when Birdman posted photos of the Young Money ringleader with his kids on Instagram.

#4L #BLIOODLOVE

#4L #BLOODLOVE

If you recall, Weezy F and Birdman were in dispute over a settlement involving their separate label imprints, as well as Birdman prolonging the release of the immensely anticipated Tha Carter V. Now there’s no telling when we’ll ever get the chance to indulge in final piece to the five-part album series.

