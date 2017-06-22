It’s always news when Lil Wayne comes through with new music. For his latest showing, the Young Money boss joins DJ Stevie J for the latter’s The Appreciation mixtape on a brand new record titled, “YFS,” which stands for young, fresh and shameless.

READ: Lil Wayne Sued For Allegedly Committing Hate Crime Against White Security Guard

Using auto-tune, Weezy boasts on plethora of topics.

“Young, fresh and shameless, young, fresh and shameless/About to buy the centerpiece, Love Wrestlemania/Love miscellaneous, fuck instantaneous/I’m busting nuts in her mouth, young macadamia/Young, rich and famous, young rich and famous/Young Money but the money so fuckin’ ancient/Buy wine, drink it, by God, amen/Can’t forget to thank him, young, fresh and shameless,” raps the New Orleans native.

READ: Will T-Pain And Lil Wayne Finally Release The ‘T-Wayne’ Album?

READ: Bebe Rexha And Lil Wayne Dance The Day Away In “The Way I Are” (Video)

There’s still no release date for the long-awaited Tha Carter V. It seems as if Lil Wayne and Birdman have yet to reach an agreement. And it doesn’t look like the former friends will be shaking hands anytime soon, either. At a recent show in Las Vegas, Wayne had some vulger words for his former mentor. Back in 2016, Wayne sued Birdman for $50 million, which is still pending.