Lil Wayne is being sued for allegedly assaulting a white security guard who says the rapper committed a hate crime. Andrew Nunemacher filed a civil rights lawsuit against Wayne Friday (June 9) stemming from a run-in with him in 2016.

Nunemacher claims that he felt “physically threatened” by Wayne and his crew as he attempted to work the door at Hyde nightclub during a BET Awards after-party last June.

As he continued securing the front door of the club, Nunemacher says Wayne punched him with a closed fist (causing him to fall to the ground), threw a drink in his face and yelled, “F*ck you white boy!”

According to Variety, Nunemacher believes that his “Caucasian ancestry and descent,” motivated the attack.

In addition to the hate crime accusation, Nunemacher is suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Wayne’s record label, Young Money Entertainment, and the owners of the nightclub are all named in the suit.

Weezy reportedly denied punching Nunemacher, who is seeking damages, plus a $25,000 civil penalty for the alleged hate crime.

