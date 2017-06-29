Earlier this year Lil Wayne promised fans a star-studded lineup for his annual Lil Weezyana Festival in New Orleans, and after is latest announcement, he kept his word. Tunechi hopped on social media this Thursday (June 28) to share the first round of festival performers, featuring big names Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, Kodie Shane, and NBA YoungBoy.

READ: Review: The 10 Most Lit Moments From Lil WeezyAna Fest Feat. Lil Wayne, The Hot Boys, Drake And More

Along with the lineup, Weezy dropped the official concert flyer on Instagram, depicting an illustration of Gucci and Wayne posted in the New Orleans swamps, accompanied by crocodiles and face-painted vixens. “If you were there the last two years you already know what goes down!! Don’t miss out on this epic night,” he captioned the pic.

This will mark the third Weezyana Fest to hit the streets of New Orleans. Last year’s show boasted performances by 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Migos, Mystikal, Partners N Crime, and was hosted by Karen Civil.

READ: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Will Headline The Second Annual ‘Lil Weezyana Fest’

Unfortunately, Lil Wayne hasn’t been able to bless us with any solo tunes, but he’s kept busy, having recently wrapped up his Kloser 2 U Tour in May 2017 and performed a set at the 2017 BET Awards. He also dropped the collaborated T-Wayne album with T-Pain.

The Lil Weezyana Festival kicks of for one day only on Aug. 25. You can go ahead and cop those tickets here.