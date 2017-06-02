Lil Yachty continues to add wins to his resume. The QC artist appears soundtrack for the new Dreamworks film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, with a new song titled “Oh Yeah.”

Over a enthusiastically fast-paced, techno instrumental, Yachty informs listeners on how how cool he is. “I’m too cool for a fool to ever fool me/ When I walk the hall these ladies call my name from wall to wall,” Lil Boat raps.

Lil Yachty is the only rapper on the 11-track project. Other features include the likes of Kevin Hart, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Adam Lambert, among others.

Last week, Lil Boat released his official debut album, Teenage Emotions. The 21-track effort features guests Migos, Diplo, YG, Kamaiyah and others.

Stream “Oh Yeah” below.

