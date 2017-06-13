Lil Yachty Claps Back At Joe Budden For Album Sales Comment
The fire between Joe Budden and rapper Lil Yachty continues to burn, as Lil Boat has clapped back to comments Budden made on his show, Everyday Struggle.
In a conversation with Joey Bada$$ regarding Playboi Carti on Monday’s show (June 12), a conversation about star status and Lil Yachty sprung up. While Bada$$ and Budden’s co-host DJ Akademiks said that the 19-year-old was a star thanks to his business deals and commercial appearances, the Rage & The Machine musician sang a different tune.
“You’re not a mega star when you sell 40,000 records,” he said, in reference to Yachty’s lackluster sales of Teenage Emotions. “Yachty has good business, he’s not a star.”
In a now-deleted Instagram photo, Yachty clapped back at Joe for his comments, writing “lol don’t talk to me about album sales sir @joebudden” with two laughing cat emojis.
The picture he posted said that Budden’s album sales totaled 22,477 copies, with 10,196 in pure album sales. The picture says that these sales are “certainly not a bad number for Joey.”
Budden and Yachty first crossed paths in early-May when the young MC paid a visit to Everyday Struggle’s set, where they discussed 360-business deals, what he hopes to get out of the hip-hop game and overall happiness.
The comments on stardom begin around the 54-minute mark.