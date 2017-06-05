No matter how you view Lil Yachty’s music, you’ve gotta admit: the kid’s got heart and a great spirit.

The first-week sales of his debut album Teenage Emotions placed the 19-year-old musician at number five on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, with 46,000 units sold. While the album did not make the waves Lil Boat and his team were hoping for, it doesn’t seem to phase the up-and-comer, who took to Instagram on Monday (June 5) to thank his fans for their undying support.

“I just want to thank you for giving me your all,” the “Peek-A-Boo” rapper wrote. “Supporting me and backing me up when I’m not around but am always in spirit. I didn’t make this 21 project for the old reviews and bloggers. I made it for real Lil yachty fans who have been dying for new music from me… that’s why I put so many songs.. that’s why it’s mostly just me. Because it’s from me to you.”

“I understand first week numbers didn’t do what most people expected but that’s only because they don’t understand me,” he continued. “They don’t understand us. I don’t expect anybody to. I make it for those who listen. I feel like my brand is so big and blew up so big, it blew up bigger than my actual music. Which isn’t the worst situation it could be worse all I have to is make it to where my brand hype and music hype equal out.”

Yachty goes on to write that he is working on another EP, and is trying to improve upon aspects of his music that fans like and dislike. He’s also focusing his energy into his upcoming “f**king lit” Teenage Tour, which begins in Dallas on Aug. 11 and concludes in his hometown of Atlanta on Oct. 20.

“I appreciate you for riding this journey with me,” he finished his post with. “I love you guys always and forever. F**k the outsiders.. do you.”