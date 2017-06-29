Lin Manuel Miranda drops the video for “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done),” off his Hamilton Mixtape. The politically-charged visual puts a magnifying glass to the immigrant experience in America (above).

In it, immigrant workers slave away on sewing machines, ironically making American flags; butchers behind the scenes are working furiously in the back room of a restaurant. The video features cameos from artists Snow Tha Product, Residente and K’naan alongside actor Riz Ahmed.

Directed by Tomás Whitmore and executive produced by Miranda and Robert Rodriguez, the visual depicts the varied arduous efforts made to accomplish “the” dream, while fighting a white supremacist society.

