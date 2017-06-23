Lin-Manuel Miranda To Be Inducted In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Walk of Fame announced Thursday (June 22) the Walk of Fame Class of 2018, and we’re happy to announce that Broadway’s rap genius, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is rightfully getting a star of his own in the category of Theatre.
WHAAAAAT https://t.co/FGyf17ROT2
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017
Congrats to @Lin_Manuel who we just learned will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. #walkoffame.com pic.twitter.com/DjVTsD9HR4
— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) June 22, 2017
The Hamilton playwright is being inducted alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Taraji P. Henson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, RuPaul Charles, Ice-T and the late Bernie Mac, to name a few.
Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies, yet. See 2018’s full roster here.