Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Walk of Fame announced Thursday (June 22) the Walk of Fame Class of 2018, and we’re happy to announce that Broadway’s rap genius, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is rightfully getting a star of his own in the category of Theatre.

Congrats to @Lin_Manuel who we just learned will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. #walkoffame.com pic.twitter.com/DjVTsD9HR4 — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) June 22, 2017

The Hamilton playwright is being inducted alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Taraji P. Henson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, RuPaul Charles, Ice-T and the late Bernie Mac, to name a few.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies, yet. See 2018’s full roster here.