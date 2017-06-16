For a Father’s Day commercial from Foot Locker, NBA Draft hopefuls De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac and Lonzo Ball tell the camera about some of their favorite memories with their fathers growing up.

From fishing, to one-on-one games in the driveway, to supporting them at every game, the fathers of these ballers sure know how to make their sons feel special. However, the humor in this commercial can be found within Ball’s speaking parts, where he pokes fun at his passionate and overbearing father, LaVar Ball, by sharing some less-than-stellar memories.

“When your father berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not giving you enough touches,” he says with a deadpan expression about his dad. “Copyrights your name to make it part of a family lifestyle brand…Went on First Take, and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you’re already better than the reigning league MVP…tells 29 out of 30 teams to not bother drafting you.”

These are just some of the memories shared in the commercial. However, the intense father is reportedly taking it in stride.

“It’s been a big year for my family, and I know we’re just getting started,” the young point guard said in a press release for the commercial. “My dad and I both love the humor of the spot and I’m glad I got to have a little fun around the topic before going to the league.”

Happy Father’s Day!