Lorde Says Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ Inspired Her Latest Album

In an interview with New Zealand podcast The Spinoff, pop singer Lorde explained how the music on her latest album Melodrama was inspired by Frank Ocean’s 2016 LP, Blonde.

“In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” the 20-year-old New Zealand native said. One of the songs curated with influence from Mr. Ocean is “The Louvre.”

“We could’ve just made it a big, easy single because the bonds are there,” she continued. “…It won’t mean as much to simplify the journey, or to force a big chorus. I just want it to feel like how that [‘new love’] feels…the big, sun-soaked dumbness of falling in love.”

As for her next album, the Grammy-winner explains that she already has some ideas of what she’ll be doing, noting that it will be “very different” than her previous two efforts.

Listen to her comments below.