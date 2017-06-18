Ahead of the arrival of Tupac’s All Eyez On Me biopic, award-winning actress Jada Pinkett Smith used her social media platform to correct a few scenes that depicted her friendship with the late rapper.

“The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” Smith wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon (June 16). Now, one of the film’s main producers, L.T. Hutton, shared his thoughts with TMZ on the matter.

“I’m kind of disappointed and just hurt by the accusations that it wasn’t depicted or I can’t remember the exact words she said,” Hutton shared. “But it all came from the truth and places of moments of her actual dialogue and ideas that Pac actually had.”

Hutton then said that despite the criticism, his respect for Smith is unwavering. “I wouldn’t put anything in this film…and everybody watching the film, they’ll tell you I was very responsible with everyone,” he said.

Although critics have published not-so-rave reviews of the reel, one thing that’s common across the board is the praiseworthy job that actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. tackled while playing Pac.

In VIBE’s cover story, Shipp shared the challenges he faced while walking in the “Dear Mama” artist’s shoes. “The hardest challenge would have to be when we were recreating scenes,” he said. “There’s no way I could give a sub-par performance to Tupac’s Juice performance that everybody’s using.”