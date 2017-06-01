Do we all remember Justin Bieber’s live-performance “Despacito” flop? Well, Luis Fonsi claims there were no bridges to burn with the Biebs. In a talk with Rolling Stone on Wednesday (May 31), Fonsi pardons Justin Bieber’s mishap with reciting the lyrics on stage at 1OAK. The Billboard Hot 100 artist says, “That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself.”

While many were shocked by Bieber’s apparent-intoxicated performance, Fonsi wasn’t, claiming, “I’ve done songs in other languages, I know how hard it is.” He continues, “It’s got a lot of lyrics, it’s kind of tongue-twisty.”

Probably as a surprise to many, it was the Purpose singer’s idea to create a remix in the first place. According to Rolling Stone, the Biebs was on tour in South America when he initially heard the song in the club and decided he “wanted to be apart of the movement.” He contacted Luis Fonsi to add his own verse to the track and the rest is history.

Speaking of, Luis Fonsi claims, “It’s big for Latin music that a global star like Justin Bieber takes the time to do the song, to do it in Spanish.”

Some have held their oppositions toward the English-sported remixed version of the hit making the charts and not the original one with Daddy Yankee, but Fonsi is just grateful for the reception. He asserts that “at no time was [he] trying to write a crossover record,” rather than challenge himself away from his typical ballads. With the expertise of co-writer, Erika Ender, the two utilized lessons they learned along the way in phonetics. Breaking “Despacito’ down into three syllables and adding some “movement” to the tempo, clearly made the perfect recipe for the first song, straying away from Fonsi’s comfort zone.

