Lunice shines the spotlight on Miami’s most talented group of rappers for his next single. Carol City native Denzel Curry and his C9 squad rip the Canadian producer’s latest creation dubbed, “Distrust.” Curry drops hard-hitting bars alongside his woes JK The Reaper and Nell over the outlandish beat.

The former half of TNGHT lets the rising rappers go off on the uptempo production before he goes off on his own tangent. Lunice chops up Denzel’s bars and unleashes all sorts of synths that will definitely send your eardrums for an unforgettable ride. The song comes fresh off Lunice’s debut album CCCLX (360 in Roman numerals), which is expected to drop this Fall.