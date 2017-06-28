Lupita Nyong’o Teases Another Snippet For JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′ Album

The anticipation continues to build for the arrival of JAY-Z’s album, 4:44 (June 30). Although details have been sparse, such as the title’s meaning, mini black-and-white clips featuring veteran actor Danny Glover, Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o have found a place on our timelines since the project’s announcement.

The renowned Nyong’o debuted another snippet of Mr. Carter’s alleged visual album, this time she’s staring down an unidentified object while tears fill her eyes. According to Rap-Up, the melody that plays in the background is allegedly titled “MaNyfaCedGod.” Could this be a nod to Game of Thrones (which returns on July 16, by the way)? Only time will tell.

4:44 marks four years since JAY-Z released an album, that being Magna Carta…Holy Grail. The former will be available for your listening pleasure this Friday (June 30) on Tidal.