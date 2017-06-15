MadeInTYO And Sonny Digital Floss For The Haters On “Picture Me Rollin”

MadeinTYO is on a roll, and it doesn’t look like the good times will stop anytime soon.

Over the past year, the Atlanta rapper has made his way across the country on Big Sean’s I Decided tour, and made sure to drop new tracks along the way. While we wait on his joint project with Metro Boomin’, the youngster released a hype new cut with Sonny Digital.

READ: MadeinTYO Calls On Big Sean For “Skateboard P” Visual

“Picture Me Rollin” draws inspiration from Tupac’s famous record, but the boys take this song in a completely different direction. While the subject matter is similar, MadeInTYO and Sonny make this track trap anthem,

READ: MadeInTYO Joins #DeleteUber Boycott, Takes His Business To Lyft