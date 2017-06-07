Electro-house trio, Major Lazer may have already achieved success in bringing their Caribbean-fused beats to the mainstream and festival scenes, but now they are looking to bring many more islanders up with them. In celebration of their roots, the group has teamed up with BACARDI in order to launch Music Liberates Music, a program aimed at supporting and nurturing up-and-coming Caribbean artists.

The partnership originally began in Jan. 2017, as a way to bridge the connection between island music and the brand’s 150-year history of rum. The new program will reportedly represent, “a movement of sound that blurs the lines between reggae, dancehall, hip-hop and electronic music to bring people of different genres together,” a statement from BACARDI reads.

While the initiative is the driving force in helping aspiring artists, the Know No Better artists and BACARDI are calling on fan participation to provide more support. It’s simple: the more listeners who play the group’s new track, “Front of the Line,” featuring feat. Machel Montano & Konshens, the more studio time that will be awarded to the emerging talent. Approximately every 50 plays will earn one second studio time. That may not seem like a lot, but since the program’s launch, the song has already garnered more than 600,000 plays.

To listen to “Front of the Line” and contribute to kickstarting the careers of emerging artists, click over to the Music Liberates Music website here. And Check out the campaign video above.