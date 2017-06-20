A 20-year-old man was beat with a bat and stabbed to death after a threesome in Brooklyn went awry. The romp in the hay Monday (June 19) spiraled out of control when one of the participants began filming the tryst without the permission of the only woman involved.

According to reports, Manos Ikonomidis, an unidentified woman and 21-year-old man named Jack Doherty were all entangled in the steamy sexual affair at Doherty’s apartment. Police questioned Doherty but say they don’t consider him a suspect in Ikonomidis’ murder.

Things went sour when one of the men began filming and the woman became angry. Doherty reportedly drove the woman back to her Staten Island home, leaving Ikonomidis in the apartment alone. A resident inside the building said the woman contacted her boyfriend–who wasn’t involved in the threesome–and alleged she had been raped. Police say so far there’s no evidence the threesome wasn’t consensual.

Ikonomidis’ girlfriend-who was also not involved in the threesome-received an anonymous Instagram message which read ““your boyfriend f****d up and will be taken care of.”

About the time Doherty returned to the apartment, three men also arrived. Surveillance footage shows two white men and one black man chasing Ikonomidis. He was beaten over the head and stabbed three times in the chest and back. Ikonomidis later collapsed outside of a building at 16th St. and Seventh Ave. in the early morning hours on Monday.

Bleeding profusely, Iknonmidis knocked on Joy Liguori’s apartment door leaving a bloody handprint. Liguori’s relative Lynne Moeser ignored Ikonomidis’ request to call 911, but the effort proved fruitless as Ikonomidis was pronounced dead at New York Methodist Hospital at 4:33 a.m.