A New Mexico man decided to take his heat-influenced aggression out on his parents.

According to FOX 6, Robert Generosa fell into a fit of bewilderment over the “lack of air conditioning in their home.” He slashed his father across the face with a knife and used the weapon’s handle to strike him on the head.

READ: Man Stabs Girlfriend’s 12-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Texts Mother ‘See What You Made Me Do?’

Generosa’s father noted that his son encountered a “mental episode” the same night the incident occurred. Neighbor James Brazell told the news network that, “Obviously the son has some problems, you know? Families have problems and everything else. I’m just sorry to see that.”

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge was handed down to Generosa.