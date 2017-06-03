Mario’s Mother Passes Away

R&B singer-songwriter Mario took to Instagram late Friday night (June 2) to announce his mother Shawntia Hardaway passed away.

“Your soul lives forever beside mine,” Mario captioned. “We love you Shawntia Hardaway. I love you eternally.”

While the details are scarce on what caused Hardaway’s death, Mario has always been forthcoming about his mother’s addiction to heroin. In October 2007, Mario stared in a MTV documentary I Won’t Love You to Death: The Story of Mario and His Mom, in which Mario tries his best to help his mother beat her addiction.

Yet despite his love and unwavering dedication to his mother, their relationship wasn’t without turbulence. In October 2010, Mario was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly pushed her. Mario was released from a local Baltimore jail on $50,000 bond. About a month later, Hardaway dropped the charges.