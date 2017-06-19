Mario’s new single “Pain Is The New Pleasure” is the first single from his upcoming album Cosmos 17, and introduces the singer’s new approach to the R&B game.

Through the lyrics, the 30 year-old singer-songwriter speaks on overcoming a negative state of mind and the negativity of others.

“Pain is the new pleasure/ Losing your direction/ Been missing the present/ Since you got a new president, I swear this sh*t is evident,” he croons at the beginning of the slow tempo.

"Pain Is The New Pleasure" out now. @whoispham A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

In a recent interview with Billboard, the “How Do I Breathe” artist described how the song’s meaning connects to his personal beliefs.

“The song is really about finding true happiness and I feel like that’s something that can only come from within,” he says. “The record represents finding that space where you choose to finally love yourself and choose to make better decisions.”

Hear the new track above. A release date for Cosmos 17 has yet to be announced.