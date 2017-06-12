Mary J. Blige’s new visual for the penultimate track on her latest album Strength of a Woman features appearances by the cast of TNT’s new drama/comedy Claws as well as clips from the show.

Niecy Nash, Karrueche Tran, and Judy Reyes are a few of the actresses from the show that appear throughout, depicting the independent, powerful women of Blige’s lyrics. Claws premiered Sunday (June 11).

Watch the video above and check out the trailer for Claws below.