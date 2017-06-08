The legal battle between Mary J. Blige and her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs wages on, with the judge ordering the singer-songwriter to cough up $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support.

According to TMZ, the nine time Grammy award winning artist has to pay her ex-manager thirty grand which isn’t chump change but certainly not the $129,319 he originally requested. Isaacs original amount consisted of $5,000 to help with his aging parents, $4, 971 to support his two children from a previous relationship, $60,000 in back rent, $1,200 for dining expenses, along with $1,723 for groceries and a host of other things.

The Strength of A Woman artist will also reportedly pay retroactive spousal support from September along with Isaacs’ court fees which total $235,000. The court found that Blige had to pay something in order for Martin to continue living the life he was accustomed to while still with Blige.

Yet despite the amount of Blige has to fork over, the judge said when times were good they were both living above their means and owe millions of dollars in back taxes. While promoting her latest album, Blige said the reason their marriage fell a part because he cheated on her someone with they both worked with.

