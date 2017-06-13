Masego is extending his tradition of dropping presents instead of receiving them for his birthday. When he turned 23 last year, he released Loose Thoughts, a collection of 11 tracks prime for highway cruising. That was his last release for the year, not counting his feature slot on SiR’s “Ooh Nah Nah” back in February. Now that his 24th time around the sun is upon us, Masego let his eager fans get a hold of “Navajo.”

The smooth JLL-produced cut originally debuted as a live performance for COLORS, a digital series based in Berlin but after much demand, the woozy love ballad is now in proper song form. Until we get word of a new project, press play on this jam.