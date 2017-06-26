Master P wasn’t moved by the Prodigy tribute at this year’s BET Awards. The emotional moment, led by Lil’ Kim and Mobb Deep’s Havoc, prompted the No Limit Records founder to call out the hypocrisy of posthumous recognition.

“The Truth Hurts…BET would have never changed their show for Prodigy if he was still alive,” Master P wrote on Instagram Sunday (June 25). “It was a great thing acknowledging and celebrating the life of Prodigy and all of his accomplishments. But It’s a shame that none of these artists are told how great they are while they’re alive.

“Why can’t they get their flowers and tokens of appreciation while they’re still living? I know the truth hurts,” he continued. “I just have one serious question… Was Prodigy or Mobb Deep on BET’s radar last week…were they invited to the red carpet event,

offered guest passes or an invite to perform at the awards show in the last 10 years? I’m willing to bet the answer is NO.”

As for his own invitation, Master P decided to skip the BET Awards, though he did show up to support his daughter during the BET Experience. “I love my people and I support them but we really need to do better by each other,” he added. “We lost a very talented brother, Prodigy. I send my condolences to his family. Hopefully, one day we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive.”

To be fair, BET didn’t totally neglect the living legends. The night’s highly anticipated New Edition tribute went off without a hitch, and Xscape took us back to the ’90s with their first television performance since announcing a reunion tour.

Peep Master P’s full post below.

