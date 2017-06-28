Matt Barnes can continue to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship win following this news. According to ESPN, the 37-year-old side-stepped criminal charges by pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following a 2016 altercation at Manhattan’s Avenue nightclub.

The ruling was handed down on Tuesday (June 27), and mandates that Barnes complete 10 days of community service. By way of Barnes’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, he confirmed the pro-athlete’s decision. “He was cleared of all criminal charges and agreed to a disorderly violation,” Spiro said.

On Dec. 5, 2016, Barnes and previous teammate DeMarcus Cousins were accused of physically assaulting two patrons at the bar. Barnes allegedly choked a woman while Cousins reportedly punched the other plaintiff in the face. Per ESPN, Cousins will not face any criminal charges either.

Barnes’ Warriors garnered another NBA ring earlier this month when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120.