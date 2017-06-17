The late rapper’s friend argued the film isn’t meant to be entirely factual.

The new Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me was released on Friday (July 16) and has been getting some mixed reviews, but at least one person liked how the highly anticipated film turned out—MC Hammer.

Hammer, a friend of the late Shakur, was celebrating the film’s release and what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday online on Friday. He offered his own take on the movie and responded to some of the negative reviews by arguing the film isn’t meant to be entirely factual.

“Everything seen,said and done ain’t meant to be in a movie. #AllEyezOnMe is an EXCELLENT TRUTHFUL portrayal of my LOVED one. I Salute it,” Hammer tweeted.

Later, he responded to a fan’s question about facts in the movie, saying, “It’s a Truthful portrayal of who #Tupac the MAN was and is.”

Earlier on Friday, Jada Pinkett Smith – a close friend of Shakur’s before his murder – bashed the film for wrongly portraying her relationship with the legendary rapper. 50 Cent also trashed All Eyez on Me, but seemingly more so for non personal issues with the film.

See MC Hammer’s tweets here:

