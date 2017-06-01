Meek Mill’s third studio album is his main priority of 2017. While blogs run wild with rumors about who his ex-girlfriend is sleeping with now, Philly’s young fireball is hitting the competition with new track after track.

For his latest single, “Whatever You Want,” Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign join in on the syrupy DJ Mustard produced single. A familiar Tony! Toni! Toné! sample (“Whatever You Want”) caresses the harmony as Meek lays his passionate lovelorn — yet thugged out — lyrics on the track.

Meek’s new “Whatever You Need” single is available for purchase on iTunes now.