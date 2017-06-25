What beef? Meek Mill spoke out for the first time since Safaree accused the Philly rapper of sending his crew to jump him at a day party during BET Weekend.

Paparazzi snapped Meek in Beverly Hills on Saturday (June 25), where he feigned amnesia when asked about Safaree. He was also maintained that there’s “no beef” between them, and explained why he’s not fond of fighting “one-on-one.”

“I’m a boss. I’m a don. I don’t even fight,” Meek declared. “I don’t know how they got us confused with that type of stuff.”

Ironically enough, Safaree would agree with Meek’s statement. After all, it was his entourage who allegedly ran up on Safree, while Meek casually hopped out of his car.

In the end, Safaree didn’t get hurt, his all-white outfit stayed in tact, and it looks like Meek could care less about the whole thing.

Peep the video below.

