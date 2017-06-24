Can’t we all just get along? Evidently not. Things still aren’t squared away when it comes to two of Nicki Minaj’s former loves, Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill.

According to Safaree, who like Meek, is in LA for the BET Experience, the MMG rapper sent his goons to rattle Safaree outside of DJ Khaled’s Angel Brinks party. Safaree, who was dressed in all white, managed to get away with little to no damage done.

#PressPlay : Video footage of #Safaree getting allegedly getting “jumped” just hit the street #meekmill A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

#PressPlay : #Safaree allegedly gets jumped outside of #DJKhaled ‘s party during #BETWeekend by what he’s claiming to be #MeekMill ‘s crew! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

In a video made directly after, Safaree called Meek out for being a punk and for sending people to fight on his behald instead of facing him one-on-one.

#PressPlay : #Safaree explains what happened in the video (see previous post). He claims #MeekMill and crew jumped him at #DJKhaled #AngelBrinks party! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

While fans and foes are picking sides, it appears as though Meek claims he wasn’t there, but internet detectives are backing up Safaree’s account, confident that he was there on the scene.

#PressPlay : (SWIPE) The #roommates have been blowing up the DMs this morning saying they spotted #MeekMill in the alleged “jumping” video as an onlooker #Safaree A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Messy.