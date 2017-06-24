Let Safaree Tell It, Meek Mill Sent People To Jump Him
Can’t we all just get along? Evidently not. Things still aren’t squared away when it comes to two of Nicki Minaj’s former loves, Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill.
According to Safaree, who like Meek, is in LA for the BET Experience, the MMG rapper sent his goons to rattle Safaree outside of DJ Khaled’s Angel Brinks party. Safaree, who was dressed in all white, managed to get away with little to no damage done.
In a video made directly after, Safaree called Meek out for being a punk and for sending people to fight on his behald instead of facing him one-on-one.
While fans and foes are picking sides, it appears as though Meek claims he wasn’t there, but internet detectives are backing up Safaree’s account, confident that he was there on the scene.
Meanwhile everyone is choosing sides after Safaree's claims that he was jumped by Meek and his crew outside of DJ Khaled's party.
