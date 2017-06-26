Meek Mill released a gripping video and song with The-Dream titled, “YBA.” In the video, the Philly rapper pulls up on a baby-faced hustler and decides to share some some game with the young drug dealer. There’s another scene where a young black kid is murdered after the two get into a scuffle on the basketball court over a hard foul.

“White man kill a black man, they never report us/Black man kill a white man, they gon’ start a war up/Mama she was sour, sippin’ on the Absolut/Young niggas brainwashed, they just wanna rap and hoop/Could’ve been a lawyer until they came and shackled you/Felons on your records so them jobs ain’t gettin’ back at you

Them kids ain’t eat yet, so you can’t even sleep yet,” raps the MMG artist.

Meek is in album mode, too. Coming off the heels of 2016’s Dreamchasers 4.5, the MMG representative is prepping his upcoming project Wins and Losses, which should be here any day now. Back in May, the Philly rapper released a three song project with Meekend Music EP.

Fans can also catch Meek on the ‘Against All Odds’ tour with Yo Gotti. In fact, VIBE is giving fans a chance to win tickets to see the Gotti and Meek in concert.

Meek made headlines over the weekend as a result of an altercation between his crew and Safaree.