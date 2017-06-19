In case you haven’t heard by now, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti have decided to go Against All Odds. After sharing the stage during Fabolous’s set at the Atlanta stop of Chris Brown’s The Party Tour, the Memphis and Philly natives are joining forces to embark on a joint tour of their own.

With Cleveland, OH (on July 5) as the first stop and Seattle, Washington (on August 8) as the last, the 21-date North American tour is looking to be a lit concert of sorts. And because of this, VIBE is giving you and a friend the opportunity to attend their concert at the nearest city near you.

LISTEN: Meek Mill, Chris Brown And Ty Dolla $ign Answer Cupid’s Call On “Whatever You Need”

How can you enter to win a pair of tickets? Choose your desired city from the poster below and then:

Follow VIBE Magazine (@vibemagazine) on Twitter

Tweet “I’m against all odds in [selected city]! #VIBEprize”

Bonus : Share how you overcame your circumstance when the cards were stacked against you

Five (5) winners will be randomly selected** on Twitter between today and 12 pm EST on Monday, June 26. Make your tweet fun, add a GIF or two to stand out.

Good luck!

—

**No purchase necessary. Transportation to and from the concert will not be provided. Must have proper I.D. to redeem tickets at will call. For more information on where to cop tickets, visit livenation.com.