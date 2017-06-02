Mo Money, Mo Problems!

King of the youth, Lil Yachty, has been feeling a lot of that as of late. Recently, Memphis rapper, Memphis Ash dropped a local track titled, “Pikachu,” which contains “peekaboo” on the song’s hook. Well, Ash as well as his lawyer, Ben McLane feel as if it’s no coincidence that Yachty’s “Peek A Boo” tracks sounds similar to the Memphis hit.

According to TMZ, Ash’s lawyer has filed a cease and desist letter, which states that they gave Yachty and Quality Control ten days to begin paying Ash royalties. McLane also filed a copyright infringement claim last week, according to TMZ.

“The infringement occurs at several places within the Infringing Work – directly lifting both the Original Work’s verse and hook (masked by a lyric and tempo change) – without permission,” the document says.

Quality Control’s CEO Coach K tells TMZ that “Peek A Boo” is a different song than Ash’s track. The only a similarity in the two songs are the words “peekaboo,” Coach K says.

In related Lil Yachty news, the ATL rapper released his much anticipated, Teenage Emotions album last week (May 26).