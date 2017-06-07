Method Man, Dave East And Max B Team Up With Joe Young And Hanz In “Eviction” (Video)

Joe Young, Hanz On, Method Man, Dave East and Max B are New York City to the core, and after watching the new visuals for the gruff track, “Eviction,” it should be clear that these dues bleed Rotten Apples as well.

With shooter, Puma behind the lens, NYC’s rap purists lay down their verses inside of an abandoned elevator, in front of graffiti-filled walls, and project hallways. “Moving like they just evicted me/Pulled up in that foreign, got these niggas sick of me/Feds in the projects, I heard they were taking pics of me/Nas co-signed it, no Versace, rockin’ HSTRY,” raps Dave East on the song

Method Man comes through with more venom with lines like: “Moving like they just evicted me/Crossin’ state lines and got this canine sniffin’ me/I think they heard if through the grapevine, snitch-ery.”

Rumors have surfaced that Max B, who was serving a 75 year prison sentence for murder and robbery conspiracy charges, will be released from prison sometime this year.

