There’s no question Method Man is cut from a different cloth. The rapper is what you might even call classic, especially in this new generation of rap. Rightfully so, the rapper recently dropped the video for his track “The Classic,” on Monday (June 26), giving off tons of true hip hop vibes.

The vintage-style video, features Method Man in an old auto shop. As he weaves his way in between rustic offices and abandoned auto bodies, he lyrically discusses some noteworthy moments in rap history. “Where would Nas and JAY-Z be without Ether? / Whch one you think want that repeat / I doubt either,” he spits over classical instrumentals. He also solidifies his position in the game. “Follow the leader / Put some Aretha respect on it / This colt classic so Imma need ya’ll to step on it,” he adds.

Th latest track and video is coming off of Method Man’s upcoming album, Meth Lab 2: The Lithium. The video also follows the release of “Eviction,” featuring Dave East, Max B, and Joe Young. The Wu-Tang artist hasn’t been too forthcoming with details surrounding the new project, but according to a website that sells Meth Lab merch, it suggests the album will have appearances by Dave East, N.O.R.E., Sheek Louch, and Fred The Godson. Check out Method Man’s video for “The Classic” above.