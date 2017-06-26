Metro Boomin, Drake And Offset Have “No Complaints”

Metro Boomin created an online frenzy last week when he gifted listeners with a new power collaboration “No Complaints,” which features Drake and Offset.

Making its debut on episode 46 of OVO Sound Radio, the track immediately generated rumors about a full length album from the gifted producer. The sinister track finds the boys boasting about their financial statuses and plethora of material goods.

It’s not an obnoxious announcement of their baller-alert worthy accomplishments, though. “No Complaints” is just the type of music we like from this group.

The single is available now for purchase on iTunes.