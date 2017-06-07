M.I.A. releases brand new music, “dedicated to her hardcore fans,” as written beneath the video on YouTube. “Goals” (above) comes ahead of the political singer’s Meltdown Festival in London, and is produced by Portugese artist Branko, who worked on her 2016 album AIM.

The festival kicks off June 9, and will feature performances from Princess Nokia, Young M.A., and more. M.I.A. is slated to take center stage on closing night (June 18).