On Wednesday evening (June 21), it was reported that Michael Vick’s father received some charges of his own, of which are more punishable offenses than those of his QB son.

Michael Dwayne Boddie was reportedly a part of a group charged in relation to a heroin distribution scheme, The Virginia-Pilot reports. The 55-year-old was individually charged with dealing the opioid and money laundering. It is suspected that the conspiracy in question started in 2014. The indictment clarifies that it is believed more than one kilogram of heroin began the drug-related money laundering scheme.

Only seven of the 12 persons involved in the charges appeared in Norfolk’s US District Court on Wednesday (June 21), and Boddie was not one of them.

While he remains at large, it is unknown whether Vick and his father are in contact with each another. The former Philadelphia Eagle’s quarterback was once estranged from his father in the past.

While this case jogs everyone’s memory of the former No. 7’s conviction in relation to a dog fighting ring — securing the athlete a 21-month sentence in prison — his brother Marcus Vick also had a run-in with the law. The former Miami Dolphins player was caught with ecstasy on his person. That charge is still pending.