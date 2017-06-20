Since leaving the White House, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s love for wellness hasn’t fallen to the wayside. In fact, it’s been strengthen every weekend with her ongoing personal project “Bootcamp Weekends.”

READ Michelle Obama Commends Chance The Rapper For Supporting Chicago’s Public Schools

Shared to Instagram on Monday (June 19), the fit and gracious leader of all things great posted a few photos of herself and friends enjoying an intense workout under the sun. Hailed as “Bootcamp Weekends,” Obama says she began the practice during her time as first lady with her close friends. With her friends representing a variety of figures, Obama says health–not appearance goes into their workouts.

“Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” she said. “And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I’ve continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

READ Michelle Obama Wrote A College Letter Of Recommendation For Yara Shahidi

Planks, lunges and crunches go into her workout routine, reminding us that’s it okay to stick to basics to get to your goal. It’s also a fun reminder that working out in groups brings plenty of inspiration for Snatched SZN.

We’ll be waiting for our invite to next workout session Mrs. Obama!

READ 10 Tender Moments Barack & Michelle Obama Held Hands