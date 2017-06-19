If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. After Migos’ second studio album, Culture went platinum in Apr. 2017, it seems that the trap trio is looking to keep the fire lit with another project. During a show in Atlanta over the weekend (June 16), Quavo announced that the group’s Culture 2 project was “dropping soon.”

READ: Steve Aoki Taps Migos And Lil Yachty For Club Banger, “Night Call”

Migos wit a lil freestyle at the end of bad and boujee and hint at "Culture 2" Quavo says culture 2 comin soon😱💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Exb11Mwaad — Dom Lightfoot (@dlil_15) June 16, 2017

Unfortunately, the “Bad and Boujee” artists failed to give any other details regarding a possible album release date or tracklist. But a number of Culture 2 posters have reportedly popped up in the Atlanta area during radio station Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash.

READ: Three Unreleased Kanye West Songs Leak, Feature Migos, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug

It will most definitely be a treat for fans to hear another full-length project from the group as a whole, especially after the success of their last album. But Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset have all been finding luck in their solo careers. Quavo, especially, has proved to be a hot commodity in the past year, earning features on a number of top recording artist’s singles and albums, including Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and more. His latest feature on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Offset also tried the solo life with his single, “Monday” back in Apr. 2017, while Takeoff recently released his first solo track, “Intruder” in May 2017.

Stay tuned for any more updates on Culture 2.