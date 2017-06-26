Boys Will Be Boys: When Migos Almost Served Joe Budden And Akademiks At The BET Awards

Just when we thought the childish rapper behavior was finished at the 2017 BET Awards, Migos, Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks from Complex, proved that we were all so wrong.

During a post show interview, the crew — most known for their online show Everyday Struggle — were interviewing Quavo, Offset and Takeoff when the fake DJ tried to ridicule one of the close-knit members. After the aforementioned interaction, Akademiks stated that the Migos were actually one of his favorite groups — that’s when Budden appeared to have enough of the charades and walked off the set without warning.

Well, as most rappers would , the Migos took this as a sign of disrespect and promptly confronted Joe and Akademiks on their actions. Of course, it was all captured on video. The show’s shining star Nadeska Aleksa was left to try and diffuse the situation like a responsible adult. Where was the security, though?