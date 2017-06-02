Back in January, Floyd Mayweather made a bold claim on ESPN about how he believes he is a greater boxer than Muhammad Ali ever was. In a recent and short interview, former boxer Mike Tyson called Money Mayweather “delusional” for his comments.

READ: Mike Tyson Debuts Music Video For His Soulja Boy Diss Track

“He’s very delusional,” said the former undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. He also made sure to explain his thoughts as to why the undefeated champ is buggin’.

“If he was anywhere near that realm of ‘greater than Ali,’ he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself,” he said regarding Mayweather’s inaccessibility to the public. “He can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can’t take his kids alone to school, by himself.”

He finished by saying that Mayweather is a “very small, scared man.”

“…if we’re judging fighters on standing for a cause, then it’s Ali hands down,” said Mayweather to ESPN, as he challenged the show’s host’s claim about Muhammad Ali being the greatest the sport has ever seen.

“But if we’re talking about taking the least punishment and breaking records, it’s Floyd Mayweather,” he said. “Muhammad Ali paved the way for me to be where I’m at today, he’s a legend. But when we talk about record breaking, we’ve got to talk about Ali losing his world title to a fighter with only seven fights… I have to take my hat off to Ali, but I didn’t give this sport 40 years to say that there’s another fighter better than me.”

READ: Floyd Mayweather Accuses Rap Industry Of Making It “Cool” To Be Drug Addicts

Thoughts? Sound off in the comments.